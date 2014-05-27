FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Accor buys 97 hotels in Europe for 900 mln euros
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 27, 2014 / 5:32 AM / 3 years ago

Accor buys 97 hotels in Europe for 900 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 26 (Reuters) - Accor, Europe’s largest hotel group, said on Tuesday its had agreed to buy the assets of 97 hotels in Europe it was operating under variable-leases for about 900 million euros.

The deal, which covers the purchase of two hotel portfolios, will boost Accor’s 2014 earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT), the statement said.

The first portfolio, covering 86 hotels across Germany and the Netherlands, had been operated by Accor since 2007 under varable-leases. Accor bought it for 722 million euros from British real estate funds Moor Park Fund I and II.

Accor also agreed to buy a second portfolio representing 11 hotels in Switzerland from Axa Real Estate. That portfolio had been operated by Accor since 2008 under variable leases.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Andrew Callus

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.