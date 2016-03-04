FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Accor denies being in talks to buy Carlson Rezidor
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 4, 2016 / 7:05 AM / 2 years ago

Accor denies being in talks to buy Carlson Rezidor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 4 (Reuters) - French hotels group AccorHotels on Friday denied a report which said it was in talks to acquire Carlson Rezidor, the operator of Radisson hotels.

“The group denies currently holding discussions to buy Carlson Rezidor,” a spokesman for the group told Reuters.

Earlier on Thursday, Bloomberg reported that AccorHotels was planning to acquire Carlson Rezidor which it valued at about $2 billion, sending the French group’s shares sharply lower. (Reporting by Pascale Denis, writing by Astrid Wendlandt; editing by Michel Rose)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.