Accor denies being in talks to buy Carlson Rezidor

PARIS, March 4 (Reuters) - French hotels group AccorHotels on Friday denied a report which said it was in talks to acquire Carlson Rezidor, the operator of Radisson hotels.

“The group denies currently holding discussions to buy Carlson Rezidor,” a spokesman for the group told Reuters.

Earlier on Thursday, Bloomberg reported that AccorHotels was planning to acquire Carlson Rezidor which it valued at about $2 billion, sending the French group’s shares sharply lower. (Reporting by Pascale Denis, writing by Astrid Wendlandt; editing by Michel Rose)