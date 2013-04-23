FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 23, 2013 / 6:21 PM / in 4 years

Accor ousts CEO over pace of strategy shift

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 23 (Reuters) - Accor’s board ousted Chief Executive Denis Hennequin on Tuesday in a disagreement over the pace of change of strategy at Europe’s largest hotel group.

Accor named a transition executive team including Chief Operating Officer Yann Caillere as CEO. Board member Sebastien Bazin, the head of Colony Europe, was named vice-chairman to replace Philippe Citerne, who becomes non-executive chairman.

“The directors came to the joint conclusion regarding the group’s situation: that the strategy adopted is the right one and that it will remain unchanged,” Accor said in a statement.

“However, given current economic conditions and the rapid transformation of its competitive environment, Accor must accelerate the implementation of this strategy in order to reinforce its positions.” (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Dominique Vidalon)

