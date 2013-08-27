FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Accor board may name Bazin as CEO-sources
Sections
Featured
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
Cyber Risk
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 27, 2013 / 5:36 AM / 4 years ago

Accor board may name Bazin as CEO-sources

Dominique Vidalon

2 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Accor is set to appoint Sebastien Bazin, the French hotel group’s vice-chairman, as its new chief executive, two sources close to the matter said on Tuesday, confirming earlier press reports.

The appointment of Bazin, who heads the European operations of U.S. investment fund Colony Capital, one of Accor’s key shareholders, will be proposed at a board meeting on Tuesday morning, the sources told Reuters.

“There is an Accor board meeting this morning and the candidacy of Sebastien Bazin (as CEO) will be proposed,” one of the source said

If appointed, Bazin would leave Colony, the same source said.

Colony invested 1 billion euros ($1.34 billion) in Accor in 2005 and together with French private equity fund Eurazeo now controls 21.4 percent of the group and four board seats.

Colony, Eurazeo and Accor declined to comment.

The U.S. investment fund masterminded the separation of Accor from its vouchers business Edenred in 2010 and the latter’s successful listing.

Bazin became vice-chairman in April after the world’s fourth-largest hotelier ousted Chairman and Chief Executive Denis Hennequin and put in charge a transition management team, promoting Chief Operating Officer Yann Caillere as interim CEO.

Sources said at the time that stakeholders were losing patience with the weak performance of Accor shares and wanted to speed up asset sales and franchising to boost returns.

Accor will unveil its first-half earnings on Wednesday.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, Elena Berton; Editing by David Cowell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.