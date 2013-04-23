FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Accor CEO expected to be replaced by duo -source
April 23, 2013 / 4:36 PM / 4 years ago

Accor CEO expected to be replaced by duo -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 23 (Reuters) - Accor Chairman and Chief Executive Denis Hennequin is expected to be replaced at a board meeting by a duo made up of board member Sebastien Bazin, the head of Colony Europe, and Accor Chief Operating Officer Yann Caillere, a source close to the board said on Tuesday.

“Sebastien Bazin is expected to be named as non-executive chairman and Yann Caillere as CEO,” the source told Reuters. “Hennequin has decided to throw in the towel.” (Reporting by Noelle Mennella; Writing by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)

