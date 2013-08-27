FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Accor names Sebastien Bazin as CEO - source
August 27, 2013 / 9:22 AM / 4 years ago

Accor names Sebastien Bazin as CEO - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The board of Accor on Tuesday named Sebastien Bazin, the French hotel group’s vice-chairman, as its new chief executive, a source close to the board said.

The source said the appointment was “unanimous” and that a statement would be released after a board meeting that was still taking place on Tuesday morning.

Bazin heads the European operations of U.S. investment fund Colony Capital, one of Accor’s key shareholders.

Reporting by Noelle Mennella, Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Elena Berton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
