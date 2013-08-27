Accor names Sebastien Bazin as CEO - source

PARIS, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The board of Accor on Tuesday named Sebastien Bazin, the French hotel group’s vice-chairman, as its new chief executive, a source close to the board said.
The source said the appointment was “unanimous” and that a statement would be released after a board meeting that was still taking place on Tuesday morning.
Bazin heads the European operations of U.S. investment fund Colony Capital, one of Accor’s key shareholders.
