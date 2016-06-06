Hollande says Accor capital should remain in diverse hands

PARIS, June 6 (Reuters) - The capital of French hotel group AccorHotels, which is trying to limit an attempt by Chinese group Jin Jiang to increase its stake in the company, should remain in diverse hands, French President Francois Hollande said on Monday.

“Accor has Chinese shareholders because it is growing in Asia. But I am watching closely to make sure that the capital of this big company remains in diverse hands,” Hollande told newspaper La Voix du Nord.

Le Journal du Dimanche reported on Sunday that the head of Europe’s biggest hotel chain had held talks with rival Chinese conglomerate HNA to try to thwart an attempt by Jin Jiang, which has 15.6 percent of AccorHotels shares, to increase its stake in the company.

The paper said Accor’s CEO Sebastien Bazin hoped to prevent Jin Jiang from increasing its stake to 29 percent, which would give it effective control without reaching the 30 percent threshold that would trigger a costly public offer. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Paul Taylor)