a year ago
MEDIA-France wants to stop Jin Jiang taking control of Accor-Le Figaro
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
June 2, 2016 / 8:00 PM / a year ago

MEDIA-France wants to stop Jin Jiang taking control of Accor-Le Figaro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Le Figaro reports that French government and Accor management want to prevent China's Jin Jiang taking over control of French hotel group

** Chinese hotel giant Jin Jiang late last month raised its stake in AccorHotels to 15.06 percent following the payment of its dividend in shares. Companies controlled by controlled by Jin Jiang hold a combined 13.15 percent of AccorHotels voting rights and have not ruled out seeking board representation, regulator AMF said last month.

** Figaro says talks underway with Jin Jiang about governance, number of board seats

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
