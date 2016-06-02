MEDIA-France wants to stop Jin Jiang taking control of Accor-Le Figaro

** Le Figaro reports that French government and Accor management want to prevent China's Jin Jiang taking over control of French hotel group

** Chinese hotel giant Jin Jiang late last month raised its stake in AccorHotels to 15.06 percent following the payment of its dividend in shares. Companies controlled by controlled by Jin Jiang hold a combined 13.15 percent of AccorHotels voting rights and have not ruled out seeking board representation, regulator AMF said last month.

** Figaro says talks underway with Jin Jiang about governance, number of board seats

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

