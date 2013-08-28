Accor CFO says Q3 booking levels "good"

PARIS, Aug 28 (Reuters) - French hotel group Accor had “good” booking levels in July and the trend is similar for August and September, Chief Financial Officer Sophie Stabile said on Wednesday.

Stabile would not comment on Tuesday’s news that Accor named private equity specialist Sebastien Bazin as its new chairman and chief executive but said that Accor’s targets under a three-year strategy plan through 2016 were unchanged for now.

Stabile made the comments during a conference call on first-half earnings.