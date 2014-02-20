FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Accor posts 5.3 pct rise in 2013 profit
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 20, 2014 / 6:06 AM / 4 years ago

Accor posts 5.3 pct rise in 2013 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Accor <ACCP.PA, Europe’s largest hotelier, said on Thursday it achieved a 5.3 percent like-for-like rise in full-year operating profit, driven by robust demand in Europe and in emerging markets.

The world’s fourth-largest player, whose new chief executive Sebastien Bazin recently unveiled a reorganisation that he said would boost shareholder returns, said it would pay a 2013 dividend of 0.80 euros a share, up from 0.76 euros for 2012.

The French group has nearly 3,500 hotels ranging from the luxury Sofitel to the budget Ibis and competes with InterContinental, Marriott and Starwood Hotels .

Accor said 2013 earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) reached 536 million euros ($737 million), against the company’s revised guidance of 530 million and ahead of analysts’ average estimate of 529 million in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll. ($1 = 0.7271 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.