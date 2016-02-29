FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jin Jiang raises AccorHotels stake, may seek board seats - AMF
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 29, 2016 / 10:46 AM / 2 years ago

Jin Jiang raises AccorHotels stake, may seek board seats - AMF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 29 (Reuters) -

Chinese investor Jin Jiang International has raised its stake in AccorHotels to 11.7 percent, France’s AMF market regulator said on Monday.

Rubyrock and Gold Apple Capital, both controlled by Jin Jiang, now hold a combined 10.2 percent of voting rights in Accor and have not ruled out seeking board representation, the AMF said in a statement.

An AccorHotels spokeswoman said that the company had been notified of the stake increase by Jin Jiang and would examine any request for board seats.

Reporting by Pascale Denis; Writing by Laurence Frost; Editing by Louise Heavens

