#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 19, 2012 / 2:41 PM / in 5 years

Accor plans emerging markets push -CEO in magazine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 19 (Reuters) - French hotels group Accor plans to invest massively in emerging markets to reduce its dependence on Europe, its Chief Executive Denis Hennequin told a German magazine.

“We currently generate 70 percent of our business in Europe and only 30 percent in the rest of the world. I want to turn this ratio around,” Hennequin was quoted as saying in an excerpt of an article in weekly WirtschaftsWoche, made available to Reuters on Saturday.

Accor wants to create 100,000 new hotel rooms over the next three years, mainly in the Asia-Pacific region, Latin America, Africa and the Middle East, the CEO added.

Accor, the world’s fourth largest hotel group behind InterContinental, Marriott and Starwood, last month said it expected a recovery in hotel demand to continue in the second quarter, benefiting from growth in Asia Pacific and Latin America. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by James Jukwey)

