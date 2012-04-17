FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Accor Q1 revenue up, sees trend continuing in Q2
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 17, 2012 / 4:05 PM / 5 years ago

Accor Q1 revenue up, sees trend continuing in Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 17 (Reuters) - Europe’s largest hotel group, Accor, said on Tuesday that it expects a recovery in hotel demand to continue in the second quarter, as it posted a 4.5 percent like-for-like growth in first-quarter revenues.

Accor, the world’s fourth-largest hotel group behind the InterContinental, Marriott and Starwood chains, said revenue in the first three months of 2012 reached 1.37 billion euros ($1.79 billion), up 4.5 percent on a comparable basis and 1.2 percent as reported, driven by stronger growth in room rates.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.