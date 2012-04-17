Accor Q1 revenue up, sees trend continuing in Q2

PARIS, April 17 (Reuters) - Europe’s largest hotel group, Accor, said on Tuesday that it expects a recovery in hotel demand to continue in the second quarter, as it posted a 4.5 percent like-for-like growth in first-quarter revenues.

Accor, the world’s fourth-largest hotel group behind the InterContinental, Marriott and Starwood chains, said revenue in the first three months of 2012 reached 1.37 billion euros ($1.79 billion), up 4.5 percent on a comparable basis and 1.2 percent as reported, driven by stronger growth in room rates.