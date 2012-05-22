Accor to sell Motel 6 to Blackstone for $1.9 bln

PARIS, May 22 (Reuters) - French hotel group Accor said it agreed to sell its U.S. budget hotel business for $1.9 billion to U.S. private equity group Blackstone.

Accor said it would register an exceptional non-cash loss of 600 million euros ($766 million) linked to the early buyout of fixed-lease hotels as part of the deal.

The sale will help the French company cut net debt by about 330 million euros and fixed-lease commitments by about 525 million, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The transaction is scheduled to be completed in October.