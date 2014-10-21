FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Accor offers Orbis 46 central Europe hotels for 142 mln euros
October 21, 2014 / 7:53 AM / 3 years ago

Accor offers Orbis 46 central Europe hotels for 142 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Oct 21 (Reuters) - French hotel group Accor has offered Poland’s largest hotel group Orbis 46 hotels in central Europe for 142 million euros ($182 million), Orbis said on Tuesday.

“We have been analysing the possibilities of development through acquisitions for some time now,” president of the Orbis’s board Gilles Clavie said in a statement, adding the French company’s offer fitted in with Orbis’s strategy.

The majority of the hotels are located in the capital cities of Hungary, the Czech Republic, Romania and Poland and the offer is exclusive to Orbis until the end of November.

Orbis said it would make a decision in the coming weeks. The group currently has 68 hotels in Poland, Lithuania and Latvia.

1 US dollar = 0.7800 euro Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
