FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Accor unveils hotel strategy to boost performance
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 27, 2013 / 6:18 AM / 4 years ago

Accor unveils hotel strategy to boost performance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Accor, Europe’s largest hotel group, said on Wednesday it was dividing its hotel business in two in a bid to improve the group’s performance and shareholder returns.

Three months after becoming chief executive of Accor, former private equity boss Sebastien Bazin said he was splitting Accor into a hotel operator and franchisor that will be fee-oriented, and a hotel owner and investor.

“I want Accor to become the world’s best-performing and best-value hotel group,” Bazin told journalists.

Bazin did not provide any targets under his plan but said those set under a three-year revamp initiated a year ago by predecessor Denis Hennequin were no longer valid.

“We are banking on returns well above the previous plan,” he said. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.