FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
AccorHotels Q1 like-for-like revenue up 7.4 pct, helped by Europe, Asia
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 20, 2017 / 3:59 PM / 4 months ago

AccorHotels Q1 like-for-like revenue up 7.4 pct, helped by Europe, Asia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 20 (Reuters) - AccorHotels, Europe's biggest hotel group, on Thursday reported a 7.4 percent rise in first quarter revenue on a like-for-like basis, with brisk business in Germany and the United Kingdom countering a weak performance in Brazil.

The French company, which has been trying to improve revenues at home and expand in the luxury end of the market globally, said some new areas such as concierge services were also growing strongly.

Accorhotels posted revenue of 425 million euros ($458 million) in the first three months of the year.

"The trends observed in the first quarter in the vast majority of regions reflect a favourable environment for the hotel industry," Chief Executive Sebastien Bazin said in a statement, adding this was particularly the case in France, Europe and Asia. (Reporting by Sarah White and Pascale Denis, Editing by Maya Nikolaeva)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.