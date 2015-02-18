UPDATE 2-Accor scores record full-year profit as shake-up pays off

* 2014 EBIT 602 mln euros vs I/B/E/S poll 589 mln euros

* Group transformation starting to pay off

* Early 2015 trends good but caution on France, Brazil (Adds CEO comments from news conference, analyst comment, shares, details)

By Dominique Vidalon

PARIS, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Accor, Europe’s largest hotelier, reported a record operating profit last year, reaping the fruits of a restructuring as well as recovering demand for hotel rooms in Europe.

The world’s fourth-largest hotel group, undergoing a three-year reorganisation begun by Chief Executive Sebastien Bazin, said it aimed to improve its performance even more this year despite a challenging economic climate.

Accor was cautious on France, its largest market, which makes up 35 percent of group revenue, because of the weak economic climate, and any potential impact from the deadly attacks by Islamist militants in January.

“We will remain extremely vigilant on France,” Bazin said.

Overall, Accor said early 2015 business trends were good and in line with the fourth quarter in most regions. But in Brazil where Accor is the biggest hotel operator with about 200 hotels, the company is bracing for a lengthy economic slowdown.

Bazin, a private equity specialist, who took over in August 2013, has split Accor into two divisions, HotelServices and HotelInvest, to separate its hotel services business from its property activities to boost profitability.

“I am extremely confident about the two remaining years of the transformation plan,” Bazin said, though he declined to provide specific targets for 2015 and beyond.

This year Accor will step up the pace of the hotel restructuring. On Wednesday, it announced the sale of the Zurich MGallery hotel for 55 million euros.

“The message remains positive” said Societe Generale analysts, who have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Accor, which competes with InterContinental, Marriott and Starwood, said full-year core earnings reached a record 602 million euros ($687 million), a like-for-like rise of 11.7 percent, underpinned by cost savings and strong demand in most markets.

This compared with its revised guidance of around 600 million and analysts’ average estimate of 589 million in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll.

Accor, with 3,700 hotels ranging from the luxury Sofitel to the budget Ibis, said it would pay a 2014 dividend of 0.95 euros a share, up 19 percent from 2013.

By 1019 GMT, Accor shares gained 2.17 percent, outperforming the STOXX Europe 600 travel and leisure sector index SXTP>, which rose 0.95 percent. They are up 21 percent this year.

It will also spend 225 million euros over five years on its digital business, responding to competition from online rivals such as Expedia and Booking.com.

In China, Accor has teamed up with China Lodging Group to speed up expansion in the region.