FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Weak Brazil, France hold back AccorHotels sales
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 19, 2016 / 4:20 PM / a year ago

Weak Brazil, France hold back AccorHotels sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 19 (Reuters) - Accor, Europe’s largest hotel group, said on Tuesday first-quarter sales rose on a like-for-like basis, as robust demand for hotel rooms in most markets overcame a weaker performance in France and Brazil.

Revenue increased to 1.161 billion euros, an increase of 1.9 percent excluding currency effects, acquisitions and disposals. On a published basis, revenue declined 5.2 percent year-on-year.

The world’s fourth-largest hotel group, with 3,900 hotels ranging from the luxury Sofitel to the budget Ibis chains, said French business was hampered by Islamist attacks in Europe, with sales in the country down 1.6 percent in January-March.

But the company said its domestic business should return to positive year-on-year growth in the second quarter thanks in part to the Euro 2016 football tournament in June.

The quarterly revenue figure fell short of the 1.2 billion expected by analysts, based on the average of estimates polled by Thomson Reuters.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; editing by Laurence Frost

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.