FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Accor says Q2 sales rise 3.3 pct like-for-like
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 17, 2014 / 4:55 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Accor says Q2 sales rise 3.3 pct like-for-like

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details)

PARIS, July 17 (Reuters) - French hotel operator Accor reported a 3.3 percent like-for-like rise in second-quarter sales on Thursday, helped by a recovery in southern Europe and “solid” overall trends.

Europe’s largest hotel group, whose 14 hotel brands range from budget Ibis to luxury Sofitel, said sales reached 1.458 billion euros ($1.97 billion) in the period for a reported rise of 1.3 percent year-on-year.

“Despite the situation in the French market, which continues to be impacted by the effects of a difficult economic and tax environment, and to a lesser extent the situation in the Asia-Pacific region, the group should continue to benefit from positive momentum in the coming months in all other geographies,” Accor said in a statement.

The world’s fourth-largest hotel group behind InterContinental, Marriott and Starwood is undergoing a reorganisation initiated by new CEO Sebastien Bazin, but has been hit by a variety of problems in its home market, which generates 35 percent of group sales.

France’s value added tax (VAT) rate rose to 10 percent from 7 percent at the start of the year, increasing Accor’s room prices, while poor weather also discouraged short-stay leisure guests.

On Thursday, Accor said the VAT tax increase continued to “weigh negatively on second-quarter performance.”

Accor’s shares have risen by more than 6 percent this year following gains of 28.5 percent last year and outperforming a 4.7 percent rise in the European travel and leisure index .

Accor trades at 20.72 times 12-month forward earnings against 22.80 times for InterContinental and 24.21 times for Marriott. ($1 = 0.7394 Euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Astrid Wendlandt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.