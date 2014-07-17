FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Accor says Q2 sales rise 3.3 pct like-for-like
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 17, 2014 / 3:55 PM / 3 years ago

Accor says Q2 sales rise 3.3 pct like-for-like

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 17 (Reuters) - French hotel operator Accor posted a 3.3 percent like-for-like rise in second-quarter sales on Thursday, helped by a recovery in southern Europe and “solid” overall trends.

Group sales reached 1.458 billion euros ($1.97 billion) in the period for a reported rise of 1.3 percent year-on-year, Europe’s largest hotel group said in a statement.

“Despite the situation in the French market, which continues to be impacted by the effects of a difficult economic and tax environment, and to a lesser extent the situation in the Asia-Pacific region, the group should continue to benefit from positive momentum in the coming months in all other geographies,” Accor said. ($1 = 0.7394 Euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Astrid Wendlandt)

