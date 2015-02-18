FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Accor 2014 operating profit rises 11.7 pct
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 18, 2015 / 6:05 AM / 3 years ago

Accor 2014 operating profit rises 11.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Accor, Europe’s largest hotelier, said on Wednesday it achieved an 11.7 percent like-for-like rise in 2014 operating profit, driven by robust demand in Europe and in emerging markets.

The world’s fourth-largest hotel player said it would pay a 2014 dividend of 0.95 euros a share, up 19 percent from 2013.

The French group with 3,700 hotels ranging from the luxury Sofitel to the budget Ibis and competes with InterContinental , Marriott and Starwood Hotels.

Accor said 2014 earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) reached 602 million euros ($686.76 million), against the company’s revised guidance of around 600 million and analysts’ average estimate of 589 million in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll. ($1 = 0.8766 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.