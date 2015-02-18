Accor 2014 operating profit rises 11.7 pct

PARIS, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Accor, Europe’s largest hotelier, said on Wednesday it achieved an 11.7 percent like-for-like rise in 2014 operating profit, driven by robust demand in Europe and in emerging markets.

The world’s fourth-largest hotel player said it would pay a 2014 dividend of 0.95 euros a share, up 19 percent from 2013.

The French group with 3,700 hotels ranging from the luxury Sofitel to the budget Ibis and competes with InterContinental , Marriott and Starwood Hotels.

Accor said 2014 earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) reached 602 million euros ($686.76 million), against the company’s revised guidance of around 600 million and analysts’ average estimate of 589 million in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll. ($1 = 0.8766 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)