FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Accor eyes higher 2015 profit despite Brazil, France
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 30, 2015 / 5:01 AM / 2 years ago

Accor eyes higher 2015 profit despite Brazil, France

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 30 (Reuters) - Accor, Europe’s largest hotel group, on Thursday predicted its operating profit would rise further this year as restructuring efforts continue to pay off and despite still challenging economic conditions in France and Brazil.

The world’s fourth-largest hotel group company forecast 2015 operating profit of between 650 million to 680 million euros, compared with 602 million reported in 2014.

First-half operating profit rose 8 percent like-for-like to 263 million euros ($289 million), broadly in line with the average estimate in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of 262 million.

The world’s fourth-largest hotel group behind global rivals InterContinental, Marriott and Starwood is undergoing a reorganisation started two years ago by Chief Executive Sebastien Bazin. ($1 = 0.9113 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.