2 hours ago
AccorHotels H1 operating profits beat forecasts
Facebook's quest beyond ads
Facebook's quest beyond ads
Trump to ban transgender military personnel
Trump to ban transgender military personnel
Foxconn plans manufacturing plant in Wisconsin
Foxconn plans manufacturing plant in Wisconsin
July 27, 2017 / 6:06 AM / 2 hours ago

AccorHotels H1 operating profits beat forecasts

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 27 (Reuters) - AccorHotels reported on Thursday a forecast-beating rise in first-half operating profit, as Europe's largest hotel group reaps the fruits of its restructuring and benefits from a recovery in hotel demand in Europe and France.

First-half operating profit rose 33.9 percent on a like-for-like basis to 226 million euros ($265.30 million), above the 192 million euros average forecast in a poll of analysts by Inquiry Financial for Reuters.

The company, which runs high-end chains such as Raffles and Sofitel as well as budget brands such as Ibis, also forecast 2017 operating profit between 460-480 million euros.

AccorHotels is currently holding talks with investors to sell a majority stake in its AccorInvest property business, which is no longer included in its accounts.

$1 = 0.8519 euros Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

