FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Paris Airshow lifts Accor Q2 sales
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 16, 2013 / 3:51 PM / 4 years ago

Paris Airshow lifts Accor Q2 sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 16 (Reuters) - Europe’s largest hotel group, Accor, said like-for-like sales growth accelerated in the second quarter as trade fairs like the Paris Airshow boosted hotel room demand in France, Germany and Britain, making up for weakness in Southern Europe.

The world’s fourth-largest hotelier, which makes more than 70 percent of its sales in Europe, said sales in the quarter to June 30 rose 3.3 percent like-for-like to 1.467 billion euros ($1.93 billion), near the 1.493 billion average in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll.

This compared with a 0.1 percent decline in the first quarter. ($1 = 0.7612 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.