October 16, 2014 / 4:05 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Accor says Q3 sales accelerate, vigilant about Africa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects period in first paragraph to third quarter from second quarter)

PARIS, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Europe’s largest hotel group, Accor said like-for-like sales growth accelerated in the third quarter as trade fairs, such as the Paris car show, helped slightly improve hotel room demand in France, while Southern Europe continued to recover.

The world’s fourth-largest hotelier, which makes more than 70 percent of its revenue in Europe, however said it remained “extremely vigilant” on the situation in Africa, where it was seeing the first signs of a slowdown amid the Ebola epidemic.

The company, whose 14 hotel brands range from budget Ibis to luxury Sofitel, said sales in the quarter to September 30 rose 4.6 percent to 1.459 billion euros, accelerating from 3.3 percent growth in the second quarter.

It kept its forecast for 2014 operating profit of 575 million to 595 million euros, compared with an adjusted operating profit of 521 million in 2013. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; editing by Maya Nikolaeva)

