FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Accor Q1 sales accelerate, caution on France, Brazil
Sections
Featured
Ex-St. Louis policeman acquitted of murdering black motorist
U.S.
Ex-St. Louis policeman acquitted of murdering black motorist
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 16, 2015 / 3:55 PM / 2 years ago

Accor Q1 sales accelerate, caution on France, Brazil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 16 (Reuters) - Accor, Europe’s largest hotel group, said on Thursday sales growth accelerated in the first-quarter, driven by robust demand for hotel rooms across most regions.

The world’s fourth-largest hotel group, with 3,700 hotels ranging from the luxury Sofitel to the budget Ibis chains, said its outlook was favourable though it remained vigilant on Brazil where the economy was slowing, and in France among its budget hotels.

Quarterly revenue reached 1.225 billion euros, a like-for-like rise of 5.6 percent that marked an acceleration from 5.1 percent growth achieved in the fourth quarter 2014.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Andrew Callus

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.