#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 20, 2015 / 5:05 PM / 3 years ago

Accor lifts goal for 2014 operating profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Accor, Europe’s largest hotel group, said it expects that operating profit exceeded its target for last year after robust demand in Europe and emerging markets helped it accelerate revenue growth in the fourth quarter.

The world’s fourth-largest hotel group, with 3,700 hotels ranging from the luxury Sofitel to the budget Ibis chains, said quarterly revenue reached 1.403 billion euros ($1.62 billion), a like-for-like rise of 5.1 percent that compared with 4.6 percent in the third quarter.

Accor said it now expects to have achieved 2014 operating profit of around 600 million euros, ahead of its previous forecast of earnings before interest of tax of 575 million to 595 million. ($1 = 0.8648 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)

