Accor confident over Q4, keeps goals
October 17, 2013 / 3:59 PM / 4 years ago

Accor confident over Q4, keeps goals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Accor, Europe’s largest hotel group by sales, said revenue growth accelerated in the third quarter as demand for hotel rooms in the European economy segment showed further signs of recovery.

The French company, with nearly 3,500 hotels ranging from the luxury Sofitel to the budget Ibis chain, said fourth-quarter business trends would be similar to the third quarter and kept its full-year outlook.

Revenue reached 1.44 billion euros, a like-for-like rise of 3.8 percent against 3.3 percent in the second quarter.

Accor said it was still expecting 2013 operating profit of 510 to 530 million euros against the 526 million made in 2012.

Accor, which will hold an investor day on Nov. 27, gave no clues about the strategy of new Chief Executive Sebastien Bazin, who was appointed in August.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; editing by Geert De Clercq

