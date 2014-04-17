FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Accor Q1 sales growth slows with France
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 17, 2014 / 4:05 PM / 3 years ago

Accor Q1 sales growth slows with France

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 17 (Reuters) - Europe’s largest hotel group, Accor, said on Thursday that year-on-year sales growth slowed in the first-quarter mostly due to weaker demand in France.

The world’s fourth-largest hotel group behind the InterContinental, Marriott and Starwood chains said it expected difficulties encountered in the French market to continue in the second quarter.

Revenue in the first three months of 2014 reached 1.135 billion euros, a reported decline of 5.5 percent due to weaker currencies in emerging markets.

Revenue rose 2.1 percent on like-for-like basis, which excludes currency fluctuations, acquisitions and divestitures.

This marked a slowdown from like-for-like growth of 3.4 percent in the fourth quarter of 2013. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Maya Nikolaeva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
