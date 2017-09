May 9 (Reuters) - Accordia Golf Co Ltd :

* Says a Tokyo-based firm C&I Holdings which is the former top shareholder and is mainly engaged in information provision business and publishing business, lowers stake in the co to 0 percent from 10.67 percent

* Says the change effective on May 2

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/6tPKuo

