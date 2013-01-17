FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PGM fails to get majority stake in Accordia - Nikkei
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 17, 2013 / 8:31 PM / in 5 years

PGM fails to get majority stake in Accordia - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 18 (Reuters) - PGM Holdings KK, Japan’s second-largest golf course operator, failed in its hostile bid to buy a majority stake in bigger rival Accordia Golf Co , the Nikkei reported citing sources.

PGM launched a 42.4 billion yen ($514 million) open offer in November to win up to 51 percent control of Accordia Golf to boost its profits in the shrinking industry.

Last month, Accordia said it would raise its annual dividend payment to 5,500 yen per share from 1,600 yen and would use extra cash to increase shareholder value rather than acquisitions of golf courses.

PGM, which was originally set up by a U.S. investment fund Lone Star, had offered 81,000 yen each for 524,105 shares of Accordia. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.