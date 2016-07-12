FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
AccorHotels to turn HotelInvest into subsidiary
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 12, 2016 / 3:50 PM / a year ago

AccorHotels to turn HotelInvest into subsidiary

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 12 (Reuters) - AccorHotels, Europe's largest hotel group, said on Tuesday that its board had cleared a plan to turn its HotelInvest property business into a subsidiary ahead of opening a majority of HotelInvest's capital to third-party investors.

The project, which is expected to be completed by the end of the first half 2017, would give AccorHotels greater financial leeway to accelerate its growth, Chief Executive Sebastien Bazin said in a statement.

Bazin told Reuters he expected French and international institutional investors to be interested by HotelInvest and that he hoped for a valuation of at least 7 billion euros ($7.75 billion), which is the gross asset value HotelInvest reached in 2015.

$1 = 0.9037 euros Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, edited by Astrid Wendlandt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.