PARIS, June 30 AccorHotels is in
"extremely active" talks to sell part of the capital of its
property unit HotelInvest to investors and hopes to seal a deal
by autumn or the end of the year, its chief executive said on
Friday.
The plan is aimed at giving AccorHotels, Europe's largest
hotel group, greater financial leeway to speed up growth and
better fight the rising challenges of companies such as Airbnb
or online travel agents such as Expedia, Sebastien Bazin
told an extraordinary shareholders meeting.
AccorHotels, which operates high-end chains such as Raffles
and Sofitel as well as budget brands such as Ibis, initially
expected to reach a deal by the end of the first-half 2017.
At the meeting, shareholders overwhelmingly approved plans
to turn the HotelInvest property business, worth 6.6 billion
euros, into a separate entity to be known as AccorInvest prior
to selling part of its capital to institutional investors.
Bazin said he was confident AccorInvest, which has some 960
hotels in 26 countries and employs 40,000 people, could be worth
more than 10 billion euros in the longer-term.
AccorHotels, which runs more than 4,000 hotels worldwide,
has been cutting costs, expanding in the luxury end of the
market and investing in new areas such as concierge services.
