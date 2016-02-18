FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AccorHotels 2015 profit rises despite weak France, Brazil
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 18, 2016 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

AccorHotels 2015 profit rises despite weak France, Brazil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 18 (Reuters) - AccorHotels, Europe’s largest hotelier, posted a 3.5 percent rise in like-for-like operating profit last year, as restructuring and robust demand in most markets offset a slowdown in France after Islamist attacks and weakness in Brazil.

AccorHotels, undergoing a reorganisation begun by Chief Executive Sebastien Bazin in 2013, said it aimed to continue to significantly improve its operational and financial performance this year despite a volatile global economy.

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) gained to 665 million euros. This compared with a revised company’s guidance of between 655 million to 675 million euros. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S expected 659 million euros.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, editing by Alister Doyle

