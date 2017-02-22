FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 22, 2017 / 6:15 AM / 6 months ago

AccorHotels 2016 profit beats forecasts, French market improved in Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 22 (Reuters) - AccorHotels, Europe's largest hotelier, posted a forecast-beating 3.8 percent rise in like-for-like operating profit last year, helped by restructuring efforts and a fourth quarter marked by some improvement in its core French market.

AccorHotels said a plan to turn property unit HotelInvest - whose assets are worth 6.6 billion euros ($7 billion) - into a subsidiary in 2017 ahead of then selling the majority of its capital to institutional investors would give it significant headroom for expansion.

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose to 696 million euros in 2016. This compared with a revised company's guidance of between 670 million to 690 million euros. Analysts polled by Financial Inquiry for Reuters expected 676 million euros.

$1 = 0.9486 euros Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

