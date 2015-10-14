FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AccorHotels narrows profit goal, Brazil challenging
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 14, 2015 / 3:52 PM / 2 years ago

AccorHotels narrows profit goal, Brazil challenging

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 14 (Reuters) - AccorHotels, Europe’s largest hotel group, said on Wednesday it enjoyed robust demand across most of its markets in the third quarter but cautioned market conditions remained sluggish in France and very challenging in Brazil.

The world’s fourth-largest hotel company said that in view of these elements it was narrowing its forecast for 2015 operating profit around the midpoint of the range given in July.

Third quarter sales rose 3.4 percent to 1.493 billion euros like-for-like, driven by sustained demand in most of the group’s European markets, except France where demand was flat.

AccorHotels, which competes with InterContinental, Marriott and Starwood, said it now eyed a 2015 operating profit of between 655 million to 675 million euros, compared with a previous forecast of between 650 million to 680 million euros.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Leigh Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
