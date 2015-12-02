FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AccorHotels CEO feels economic impact of Paris attacks
December 2, 2015

AccorHotels CEO feels economic impact of Paris attacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 2 (Reuters) - AccorHotels has felt a “real economic impact” from the Nov. 13 attacks in Paris, with fewer last-minute bookings for the second half of December compared with a year ago, the company’s Chief Executive Sebastien Bazin said on Wedenesday.

The impact will probably last three or four months, Bazin told BFM Business TV.

France and Belgium are hunting suspects and would-be attackers after the shootings and bombings in Paris that killed 130 people and injured hundreds. Eight attackers are dead and the total number of assailants may have been 10 or higher. (Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by David Goodman)

