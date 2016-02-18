Accounting firm must face suit over $570K embezzlement

By Karen Freifeld

An accountant and his firm must face a lawsuit alleging malpractice and unjust enrichment for failing to detect an embezzlement scheme at one of their clients, a New York judge ruled on Tuesday.

Meridith Conyers, a bookkeeper at Lobel Chemical Corp, forged at least $570,745 in company checks payable to herself over a nine-year period beginning in 2005, according to the complaint. The thefts were discovered in January 2014 by the company’s vice president, and Conyers pleaded guilty in April 2015 to grand larceny and forgery charges.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Q4bRYN