FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-BRIEF-Accu Holding places mandatory convertible loans
Sections
Featured
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
November 12, 2014 / 7:36 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-BRIEF-Accu Holding places mandatory convertible loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Company corrected its statement saying loans would be converted to 214,400, not 258,000 new shares and that capital would increase to approx. 14.74 million Swiss francs and not to 15.22 million Swiss francs)

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Accu Holding AG :

* Said on Monday had strengthened its shareholder base through private placement of mandatory convertible loan in amount of approx. 3.22 million Swiss francs

* Said that on Dec. 1 loans would be converted to 214,400 new shares with par value of 10 Swiss francs each; conversion price was 15.00 Swiss francs per share

* Said share capital increase from 12.60 million Swiss francs to approx. 14.74 million Swiss francs would be used to finance pending growth projects in Switzerland and Slovakia

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.