Dec 17 (Reuters) - Accu Holding AG :

* Signs purchase agreement for acquisition of Cieffe Group

* Purchase price for acquisition of Cieffe Group is 14.84 million Swiss francs ($15.34 million)

* To acquire majority stake in Cieffe Holding SA