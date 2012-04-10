FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Accuride to expand aluminum wheel capacity at Kershaw County
April 10, 2012 / 8:56 PM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-Accuride to expand aluminum wheel capacity at Kershaw County

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - Auto components maker Accuride Corp said it plans to invest at least $8.73 million to expand the aluminum wheel production capacity at its Kershaw County plant in South Carolina.

The company, whose products include wheel-end components and assemblies and commercial vehicle wheels, said it would build two machine lines as part of the expansion, adding at least 25 new jobs.

Shares of the Evansville, Indiana-based company closed at $7.82 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

