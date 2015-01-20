FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-ACE Group appoints Marcel Van Peenen to key Asia position
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 20, 2015 / 8:11 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-ACE Group appoints Marcel Van Peenen to key Asia position

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Property and casualty insurer ACE Group has appointed Marcel Van Peenen as regional professional indemnity manager for Asia.

Van Peenen will be based in Singapore and directly report to Stanley Wong, who is the regional head of the financial lines division in the Asia Pacific, according to a company statement.

He will drive the company’s professional indemnity business, including underwriting, product development, production and distribution across the region, the company said.

Van Peenen previously served as a manager for the professional lines unit of an international insurer in Asia, ACE said in the statement. (Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.