UPDATE 1-ACE profit quadruples; raises FY view
April 24, 2012 / 10:21 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-ACE profit quadruples; raises FY view

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q1 EPS $2.84 vs $0.73 year ago

* Raises FY oper profit view to $7.03-$7.43 per share

* Net premiums earned rise 2 pct to $3.38 bln

* Q1 catastrophe losses fall to $19 mln from $489 mln year ago

April 25 (Reuters) - Insurer and reinsurer Ace Ltd reported an almost four-fold increase in its quarterly earnings, helped by sharply lower catastrophe losses, and raised its outlook on full-year operating profit.

The company now expects an operating profit of $7.03 to $7.43 per share, up from its previous estimate of $6.65 to $7.05 per share.

ACE saw its catastrophe losses decline to $19 million in the first quarter from $489 million a year earlier.

The year-earlier period was marked by severe winter weather in the United States and devastating earthquakes in the Asia-Pacific region.

The insurer, which has a market valuation of about $25.2 billion, estimates catastrophe losses of $325 million, after tax, for the remainder of the year.

For the first quarter, the Zurich-based insurer earned $973 million, or $2.84 per share, up from $250 million, or 73 cents per share, last year.

Excluding items, the insurer earned $2.05 per share.

ACE was started in the 1980s to write excess liability insurance and now writes a whole range of policies worldwide.

The company’s shares have risen 6 percent since the beginning of the year, trailing the S&P Insurance Industry Index , which has registered an 8 percent gain in the same period. They closed at $75.24 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

