FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Insurer ACE says excluding Ebola cover on some new and renewal policies
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 22, 2014 / 9:06 AM / 3 years ago

Insurer ACE says excluding Ebola cover on some new and renewal policies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - U.S. insurer ACE said on Wednesday it was excluding cover for Ebola on some new and renewal policies.

The company, which offers coverage for U.S.-based firms that travel or have operations outside the country, said it was selectively using a policy endorsement to exclude Ebola on a case-by-case basis for insureds that have foreign travel exposure to certain African countries.

“The endorsement is being applied during the underwriting process only on new and renewal policies based on information about each company’s travel to and operations in select territories,” it said in a statement. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Nishant Kumar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.