MOVES-Ace Group appoints environmental risk underwriter in UK & Ireland

Dec 9 (Reuters) - The Ace Group of insurance and reinsurance companies named Robert Latimer as environmental risk underwriter in the UK & Ireland.

Latimer will be responsible for growing ACE’s regional environmental liability book, working with brokers outside of London to develop environmental liability programmes and will report to Emma Bartolo, environmental risk manager in the UK & Ireland.

Latimer was most recently managing environmental incidents as principal environmental consultant for OHES Environmental Consulting, part of AJ Gallagher. (Reporting by Aurindom Mukherjee; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)