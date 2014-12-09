FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Ace Group appoints environmental risk underwriter in UK & Ireland
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 9, 2014 / 9:30 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Ace Group appoints environmental risk underwriter in UK & Ireland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 9 (Reuters) - The Ace Group of insurance and reinsurance companies named Robert Latimer as environmental risk underwriter in the UK & Ireland.

Latimer will be responsible for growing ACE’s regional environmental liability book, working with brokers outside of London to develop environmental liability programmes and will report to Emma Bartolo, environmental risk manager in the UK & Ireland.

Latimer was most recently managing environmental incidents as principal environmental consultant for OHES Environmental Consulting, part of AJ Gallagher. (Reporting by Aurindom Mukherjee; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.