MOVES-ACE Group names Peter van Ratingen president of general insurance in Philippines

July 8 (Reuters) - Multiline insurer ACE Group, a subsidiary of ACE Ltd, appointed Peter van Ratingen to replace Daniel Daly as the country president of its general insurance operation in the Philippines.

In his new role, van Ratingen will oversee the operations of ACE’s key business lines namely, property and casualty, accident and health, and personal and business insurance in the Philippines.

He will report to Juan Ortega, Regional President for ACE’s general insurance operations in Asia-Pacific. (Reporting by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)