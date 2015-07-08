FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-ACE Group names Peter van Ratingen president of general insurance in Philippines
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
IRMA
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 8, 2015 / 9:00 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-ACE Group names Peter van Ratingen president of general insurance in Philippines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 8 (Reuters) - Multiline insurer ACE Group, a subsidiary of ACE Ltd, appointed Peter van Ratingen to replace Daniel Daly as the country president of its general insurance operation in the Philippines.

In his new role, van Ratingen will oversee the operations of ACE’s key business lines namely, property and casualty, accident and health, and personal and business insurance in the Philippines.

He will report to Juan Ortega, Regional President for ACE’s general insurance operations in Asia-Pacific. (Reporting by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.