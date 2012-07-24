FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-ACE raises profit outlook despite US crop insurance claims
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 24, 2012 / 9:07 PM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-ACE raises profit outlook despite US crop insurance claims

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects to clarify that ACE sees a higher loss ratio in the crop insurance business from higher claims)

July 24 (Reuters) - ACE Ltd’s quarterly operating profit trumped analysts’ expectations on lower catastrophe losses and the company raised its full-year profit forecast despite projected higher claims at its U.S. crop insurance segment.

The company now expects an operating profit of between $7.20 and $7.60 per share, up from its previous forecast of between $7.03 and $7.43 per share.

Ace raised the outlook despite higher claims in its crop insurance segment. The company expects its year-to-date crop insurance loss ratio to rise in the third quarter, knocking 19 cents off its full-year profit.

As the U.S. midwest suffers through the worst drought in more than 50 years and corn crops wither in the fields, a record number of farmers are likely preparing to file insurance claims this year.

Ace’s Rain and Hail division and rival Everest Re’s Heartland Crop Insurance are the dominant players in the U.S. crop insurance market.

The Zurich-based property and casualty insurer’s second-quarter net earnings fell to $328 million, or 96 cents per share, for the second quarter, from $594 million, or $1.74 per share, a year earlier.

On an operating basis, the insurer earned $2.17 per share, above analysts’ expectations of $1.92 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Ace’s shares, which have risen more than 6 percent in the last year, closed at $69.17 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Anil D‘Silva and Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.