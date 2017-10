BRUSSELS, Feb 28 (Reuters) - European car market volumes are likely to decline in 2012, said Sergio Marchionne, the chairman of the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association, ACEA, on Tuesday.

“We’re looking at a relatively difficult 2012,” Marchionne said at a press conference. “We’re probably going to see a decline in volumes in the European market.” (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)