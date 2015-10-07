Acelity Holdings expects to raise $1 bln in IPO

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Medical technology company Acelity Holdings Inc expects to raise up to $1 billion in its IPO, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The San Antonio, Texas-based company, which develops regenerative medicine and sells health care products in 75 countries, filed for an IPO in August.

The company intends to list on the New York Stock Exchange, but has yet to decide on a ticker symbol. The company has not revealed the number of shares it will be offering or their expected price. (Reporting by Rachel Chitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)